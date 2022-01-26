Naked, drunken West Virginia man arrested for DUI, sexual abuse

A West Virginia man, who exposed himself to residents in three neighborhoods Tuesday night, has been arrested by the Charles Town Police Department.

According to police, 60-year-old John Britt of Martinsburg, WV exposed himself to a woman in the Huntfield community around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Officers received a call nearly thirty minutes later from a resident in the Norborne Glebe neighborhood regarding a female resident being assaulted by an unknown male while she was sitting in her vehicle. The male, later identified as Britt, was described as being nude from below the waist.

Within the next ten minutes, Charles Town police received three more calls involving Britt exposing himself to residents in Norborne Glebe, and later in the Crosswinds community.

At one house, Britt was caught on Ring Camera smoking a cigarette as he rang the doorbell wearing no pants. In Crosswinds area, he allegedly assaulted a woman who lived there as she exited her vehicle.

Responding officers were able to locate Britt driving on Crosswinds Drive near the Charles Town Road intersection. After conducting a traffic stop, he was placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Charles Town Police Department for processing before being transported to the Eastern Regional Jail.

Britt faces charges of DUI, obstructing an officer, and fingerprint refusal.

Arrest warrants for indecent exposure and two counts of sexual abuse 1st degree were served on Mr. Britt at the Eastern Regional Jail where he remains incarcerated awaiting arraignment.