NAACP signs letter of intent to move HQ from Baltimore to DC

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Mayor Muriel Bowser are working together to move the civil rights organization's headquarters to the District.

On Monday, Bowser announced the NAACP has signed a letter of intent with the city to move its headquarters from Baltimore to the Frank D. Reeves Center of Municipal Affairs located at 2000 14th Street NW.



“The Reeves Center stands in an iconic and culturally significant area of the U Street corridor with deep connections to the NAACP. As we continue fighting for change and working to build a more fair and just nation, we look forward to welcoming this iconic civil rights organization to Washington, D.C.," said Bowser.

