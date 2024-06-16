Mystery death in Bucks County condo under investigation: police

Northampton Township police are investigating after they found a body inside a condo in Bucks County, thanks to a tip police sources say came from Washington D.C.

Police sources tell FOX 29 it all started with a tip from police in Washington D.C.

The initial report, from a police source, stated D.C. Metro Police called Northampton Township police to have a welfare check done at a condo located on Beacon Hill Drive in Holland.

Upon arrival, police checked the residence and determined the incident to be a homicide.

Northampton Township police later put out a press release on what they called a ‘death investigation’ and said there is no danger to the community.

At the scene, a window in the condo was open, with the screen pushed out.

Northampton Township police alongside Bucks County detectives have been investigating the homicide since just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Holland resident Sara Meyer says a woman in her eighties lives in the condo that police focused on.

"She’s very, very nice. I see her out quite often. I believe she lives by herself," said Sara Meyer, the neighbor. "It doesn’t make sense."

Bucks County officials and Northampton Township police later identified the victim as 82-year-old Dolores Ingram.

Investigators spent hours outside and inside the condo going back and forth from a Bucks County detectives trailer.

Neighbors are hoping to seek more information.

"It’s the most trustworthy community ever you know. You can leave stuff out and it doesn’t disappear and the people are very nice," said James McDermott, Holland resident and neighbor. "Whoever did it, there’s a special place, some place for you."