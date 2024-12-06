Expand / Collapse search

Must watch holiday movies streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Published  December 6, 2024 4:23pm EST
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The holiday season is here and there's no better way to feel the spirit than enjoying a classic or new holiday movie. 

Here are a few of the must-watch holiday movies compiled by the FOX 5 newsroom team streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services.

Meet Me Next Christmas:

Actor Devale Ellis talks new holiday movie

Actor Devale Ellis talks more about his role alongside Christina Milian, and Kofi Siriboe in the new Netflix holiday movie "Meet Me Next Christmas."

First on the list is the new Netflix holiday movie "Meet Me Next Christmas." The movie stars actors Devale Ellis, Christina Milian, and Kofi Siriboe.

Home Alone:

The classic holiday movie "Home Alone," starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern is available to stream on Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video.

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas:

The nostalgic holiday movie "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," is streaming on Peacock all holiday season long. 

The Polar Express: 

"The Polar Express," an animated Christmas adventure tale is streaming on Hulu, Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

This Christmas:

This family Christmas drama will be streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and on other platforms for rental. 

A Christmas Story: 

The classic Christmas comedy "A Christmas Story" is streaming on Max, YouTube, and Hulu. 

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation:

This family Christmas movie staring actors Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and more is streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Max.

The Best Man Holiday:

"The Best Man Holiday" is an American comedy-drama film that is a sequel to "The Best Man." The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime and on other platforms for rental. 

Love Actually: 

This star-studded cast touches on multiple stories surrounding love and is streaming on Amazon Prime and is available for rental on other platforms. 