Must watch holiday movies streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and more
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The holiday season is here and there's no better way to feel the spirit than enjoying a classic or new holiday movie.
Here are a few of the must-watch holiday movies compiled by the FOX 5 newsroom team streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services.
Meet Me Next Christmas:
First on the list is the new Netflix holiday movie "Meet Me Next Christmas." The movie stars actors Devale Ellis, Christina Milian, and Kofi Siriboe.
Home Alone:
The classic holiday movie "Home Alone," starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern is available to stream on Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video.
The Grinch Who Stole Christmas:
The nostalgic holiday movie "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," is streaming on Peacock all holiday season long.
The Polar Express:
"The Polar Express," an animated Christmas adventure tale is streaming on Hulu, Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.
This Christmas:
This family Christmas drama will be streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and on other platforms for rental.
A Christmas Story:
The classic Christmas comedy "A Christmas Story" is streaming on Max, YouTube, and Hulu.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation:
This family Christmas movie staring actors Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and more is streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Max.
The Best Man Holiday:
"The Best Man Holiday" is an American comedy-drama film that is a sequel to "The Best Man." The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime and on other platforms for rental.
Love Actually:
This star-studded cast touches on multiple stories surrounding love and is streaming on Amazon Prime and is available for rental on other platforms.