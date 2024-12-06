Must watch holiday movies streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and more

The holiday season is here and there's no better way to feel the spirit than enjoying a classic or new holiday movie.

Here are a few of the must-watch holiday movies compiled by the FOX 5 newsroom team streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming services.

Meet Me Next Christmas:

First on the list is the new Netflix holiday movie "Meet Me Next Christmas." The movie stars actors Devale Ellis, Christina Milian, and Kofi Siriboe.

Home Alone:

The classic holiday movie "Home Alone," starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern is available to stream on Disney+, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video.

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas:

The nostalgic holiday movie "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," is streaming on Peacock all holiday season long.

The Polar Express:

"The Polar Express," an animated Christmas adventure tale is streaming on Hulu, Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

This Christmas:

This family Christmas drama will be streaming on Hulu, Disney+, and on other platforms for rental.

A Christmas Story:

The classic Christmas comedy "A Christmas Story" is streaming on Max, YouTube, and Hulu.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation:

This family Christmas movie staring actors Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, and more is streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Max.

The Best Man Holiday:

"The Best Man Holiday" is an American comedy-drama film that is a sequel to "The Best Man." The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime and on other platforms for rental.

Love Actually:

This star-studded cast touches on multiple stories surrounding love and is streaming on Amazon Prime and is available for rental on other platforms.