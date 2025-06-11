Musk backs off Trump feud, says social media posts 'went too far'

Elon Musk backed away from his recent feud with former President Donald Trump, saying in a post Wednesday that some of his remarks "went too far."

Musk backs off

What they're saying:

"I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote on X early Wednesday.

His statement comes after he deleted a post in which he alleged, without evidence, that the government was concealing information about Trump's ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Over the weekend, Trump spoke with NBC and dismissed the idea of repairing his relationship with Musk. He warned that Musk could face "serious consequences" if he backed Democrats in upcoming elections.

WATCH: What the Trump/Musk feud says about our political process

President Donald Trump participates in a press conference with departing DOGE adviser Elon Musk, Friday, May 30, 2025, in the Oval Office. (Official White House Photo by Molly Riley)