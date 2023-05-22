Multiple weekend fires under investigation in DC

Several large fires erupted in different parts of the District over the weekend and a major investigation is underway to determine the cause.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says it took 100 DC Fire and EMS personnel to attack one of the most recent fires on Georgia Avenue that was reported Sunday around 7 p.m.

One firefighter was injured, and investigators are working to determine the cause.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

On Saturday, fire in a third floor apartment building left two dogs dead. The fire was reported Saturday evening around 6 p.m. in the 4500 block McArthur Boulevard in the northwest. No other injuries were reported.

A two-alarm fire Friday night at an apartment building in the 2600 block Adams Mill Road in the northwest left nearly 30 units uninhabitable and at least 24 occupants displaced.

All of these fires remain under investigation at his time.