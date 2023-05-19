Firefighters battle massive fire on roof of Adams Morgan condo

All residents in the Avalon Condos are safe, officials reported, after the roof caught fire Friday sending flames tens of feet in the air.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the 2-alarm fire on Adams Mill Road Northwest around 8:30 p.m.

The condo building is 5 stories with about 20 units and is over 110 years old.

After battling the flames for over an hour, D.C. Fire and EMS reported the fire was extinguished just before 10 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.