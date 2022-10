A major multi-vehicle crash along I-495 is causing morning delays in Merrifield, Virginia.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on the inner-loop past US-50 in Fairfax County. At least five vehicles are involved.

FOX 5’s Erin Como says delays begin before VA-236 and several lanes have been closed to traffic.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.