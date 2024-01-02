Multiple shell casings found on sidewalk of Laurel neighborhood on New Year's Day

Expand / Collapse search

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - Police continue to investigate shell casings found on the sidewalk in a neighborhood in Laurel

Police arrived in the area of Russett Green East and Sagewood Road on Monday, January 1, around 3:05 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located multiple spent shell casings on the sidewalk of Russett Green East. 

After speaking with several community members, officers learned residents heard gunshots around midnight. No victims or property damage was located. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. This continues to be an ongoing investigation. 