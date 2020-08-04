Multiple people rescued in Charles County after several cars were swept off roadway

Charles County crews rescued a number of people after multiple vehicles were swept off the roadway and into a wooded area Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office described the scene along Brandywine Road as “huge.”

READ MORE: Storm ravages Southern Maryland, Eastern Shore

Officials deployed watercraft to save a man and a woman who were attached to a vehicle.

They did not indicate at the time how many people were mired in the wooded area, nor did they said whether anyone has been injured.

READ MORE: Isaias brings heavy rain, triggers tornado and flood warnings; NWS confirms tornado on ground near Leonardtown

Advertisement

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with a business owner whose plumbing business is flooded out for the second time in one month on Tuesday near the area.

“I’ve lost everything that I’ve worked 10 years for, to this," said John Fluhart. "I just did the whole office from head to toe, new flooring, new pantry, new refrigerator, new water heaters, new office”

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE