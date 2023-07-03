Multiple Montgomery County police officers assaulted, two seriously injured by suspect during arrest

Multiple Montgomery County police officers were assaulted and two were seriously injured while making an arrest Friday.

Police say just after 8 p.m. on June 30, officers were called to the 7900 block of Spiceberry Circle for reports that an individual was spraying a fire extinguisher in the hallway.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who said the same suspect broke into her apartment. Police were able to find the suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old Jermaine Palmer in the area of Washington Grove Ln. and Mineral Springs Dr.

An officer approached Palmer, at which point Palmer punched him in the face, causing the officer to fall backward onto the pavement and hit his head, leaving him unconscious. The officer was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Palmer then ran away toward the Flower Hill Shopping Center. A short time later, multiple officers made contact with Palmer in the McDonald’s located in the 18270 block of Flower Hill Way and attempted to take him into custody. Palmer fought and repeatedly punched the officers.

After a struggle, officers were able to take Palmer into custody. Another officer was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Palmer was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment and then to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he has been charged with multiple counts of assault, possession of controlled dangerous substances and burglary. He is being held without bond.