Multiple Jersey Mike's in Virginia cited for child labor violations, paying over $100,000 in penalties

Four northern Virginia Jersey Mike’s franchise locations have been cited for allowing more than a dozen employees under the age of 16 to perform dangerous tasks and work longer than permitted in violation of federal child labor regulations.

According to officials, the Charleston, South Carolina-based operator violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at locations in Ashburn, South Riding, Springfield, and Sterling by allowing 14 minor-aged children to operate power-driven meat slicers, a hazardous occupation under federal law.

Officials say the operator employed minors to either work more than eight hours on non-school days, more than 18 hours during a school week, more than three hours on a school day after 7 p.m. between the day after Labor Day and May 31, or after 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day, all child labor violations.

READ MORE: Family devastated as police continue search for suspects who killed young mother in Prince George's Co.

JM Burke LLC paid $108,161 in civil money penalties to resolve its child labor infractions.

Overtime violations were also discovered at the Ashburn location, where the employer failed to include bonuses in three employees’ regular rates of pay when calculating overtime wages owed. The employer also failed to maintain accurate records of workers’ regular pay rates. JM Burke paid $856 in overtime back wages to these affected workers.

"Employers who hire minors are legally and ethically obligated to comply with child labor standards that protect young people from harm," explained Wage and Hour Division District Director Nicholas Fiorello in Baltimore. "In addition to keeping them safe, employers must schedule young workers for times that allow for their education to remain the priority."