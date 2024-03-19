Family devastated as police continue search for suspects who killed young mother in Prince George's Co.

Police in Prince George's County are still searching for two men wanted for the murder of a young mother outside a fast food restaurant in District Heights over the weekend.

FOX 5 has obtained more surveillance video of the crime that's devastated a large and loving family.

The video provides a clear look at the alleged gunman's face. The man is now wanted for murder after what appears to be an ordinary visit to this Subway sandwich shop.

Jessica Somerville, the 27-year-old Prince George's County woman who was shot and killed early Sunday morning, was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, her brother told FOX 5. She was also the mother of a precious little girl 6-year-old, named Jaci.

The surveillance video released by Prince George's County police shows Somerville's last moments alive.

In it, you can see the two murder suspects inside the Subway, also at the counter. It appears as though there may have been a brief interaction between them, but that's it.

Then, minutes later, one of the suspects covers his face with his hat. Police say he's the alleged gunman now being sought for murder.

Soon, the women leave the restaurant. The two men would quickly follow and walk straight to the victim's car – one on each side.

The front driver's side door opens and it appears the man with his face covered reaches in. Then, there's a struggle, followed by what turns out to be a fatal gunshot.

Somebody else in the car gets out of the back seat and goes after the gunman. Another brief struggle follows with punches thrown before that person runs away in what seems to be sheer terror, apparently noticing that the man they were struggling with had a gun.

Soon, the suspects leave the parking lot. Those who were with Sommerville – other USPS employees who had stopped at the Subway for a quick bite on the way home from their Saturday shift, according to family – appear frantic over the realization she's been fatally wounded.

Prince George's County police are hoping somebody will recognize the man. There is a $25,000 reward for the tipster who helps get the killers off the street and locked up.

Even though only one of the suspects pulled the trigger, both are facing murder charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.