Multiple homicides rattle Greenbelt; police release vehicle of interest photo in teen’s killing

A pair of deadly shootings just blocks apart has shaken a Greenbelt neighborhood, leaving residents frightened and frustrated. Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed within 24 hours.

Teen killed Sunday

Late Sunday night, Greenbelt Police released a photo of a vehicle of interest in the teen’s killing. FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports it’s the first public lead investigators have shared.

The shootings happened in broad daylight, prompting some neighbors to say they’re now considering moving.

Police say the vehicle was spotted near Breezewood Court and Cherrywood Terrace around 1:45 p.m. Sunday the scene of the fatal shooting involving the teen. He was found with gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

Vehicle of interest photo

Just a day earlier, another man was shot and killed less than a mile away near Edmonston Road and Cherrywood Terrace. That incident occurred in the 6200 block of Springhill Court, in an apartment complex parking lot.

Greenbelt Police say they don’t believe the two shootings are connected, but both investigations remain active. They’re asking anyone with information, or who recognizes the vehicle to contact them.

