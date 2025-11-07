Multiple fall ill after package opened at Joint Base Andrews

The Brief Multiple people reportedly got sick after a "suspicious package" was opened at Joint Base Andrews. Those individuals were treated by medical staff at the base and were released after they were determined to be in stable condition. Officials say the investigation into what caused the individuals to fall ill is underway.



Multiple people fell ill Thursday after opening what officials are calling a suspicious package at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

What we know:

A Joint Base Andrews spokesperson told Fox News that the individuals who were sick were treated by Joint Base Andrews medical staff and were released after they were determined to be in stable condition.

The building where the package was opened, and the connecting building were evacuated following the incident until first responders deemed there were no immediate threats, the Joint Base Andrews spokesperson added.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says there are reports that the incident occurred at the Air National Guard Readiness Center on the base. Officials did not say what may have been in the package that caused the symptoms.

The victims were taken to the base hospital, Malcolm Grow Medical Center. All were reported in stable condition and later released.

Alnwick says the base was briefly locked down while hazmat crews assessed the situation.

Normal operations have since resumed.

Full statement:

See the statement sent to Fox News Channel below:

"Joint Base Andrews responded to an incident here today after an individual opened a suspicious package. Multiple people felt ill after the package was open. They were evaluated and treated by Joint Base Andrews medical personnel, determined to be in stable condition and released. As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area. Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and normal operations have resumed. An investigation is currently ongoing."

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

