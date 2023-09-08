Expand / Collapse search

Multi-vehicle crash on I-66 causes major delays in Fairfax

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

FAIRFAX, Va. - Authorities say a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-66 has caused major delays Friday morning in Fairfax.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at Nutley Street. At least six vehicles were involved in the crash.

No injuries have been reported. Delays can be anticipated throughout the morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Multi-vehicle crash on I-66 causes major delays in Fairfax