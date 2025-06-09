Tractor-trailer hits police vehicles, injures three officers, causes major Virginia I-95 delays
DUMFRIES, Va. - A tractor-trailer struck several police vehicles during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 early Monday, injuring three officers and shutting down part of the highway for much of the morning.
The collision occurred around midnight near VA-234/Dumfries Road, authorities said. Officers had conducted a traffic stop near the Dumfries exit when their vehicles were hit by the semi-truck.
All southbound traffic was detoured onto VA-234, with drivers advised to use US-15B to Fuller or Russell Road to rejoin I-95.
Officials confirmed that the three injured officers are expected to recover.
Drivers should anticipate delays throughout the morning as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince William County Police Department and the FOX 5 Traffic Team.