Tractor-trailer hits police vehicles, injures three officers, causes major Virginia I-95 delays

A tractor-trailer struck several police vehicles during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 early Monday, injuring three officers and shutting down part of the highway for much of the morning.

The collision occurred around midnight near VA-234/Dumfries Road, authorities said. Officers had conducted a traffic stop near the Dumfries exit when their vehicles were hit by the semi-truck.

All southbound traffic was detoured onto VA-234, with drivers advised to use US-15B to Fuller or Russell Road to rejoin I-95.

Officials confirmed that the three injured officers are expected to recover.

Drivers should anticipate delays throughout the morning as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

