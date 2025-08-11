A multi-vehicle crash shut down lanes on the outer loop of Interstate 495 early Monday, causing significant delays during the morning commute.

The collision happened just before Georgia Avenue around 6 a.m., according to FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda. All lanes were initially blocked, but several have since reopened as emergency crews continue clearing the scene.

No injuries have been reported, but drivers should expect delays of up to an hour as congestion continues through the morning.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-495 in Silver Spring

Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-495 in Silver Spring during Monday morning commute