Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-495 in Chevy Chase
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - A multi-vehicle crash caused delays along Interstate 495 in Chevy Chase on Friday.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. along the outer loop between Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County.
The crash involved as many as five vehicles and caused delays of over an hour. The vehicles were off to the right shoulder by 7:15 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
