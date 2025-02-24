Mugshot released of suspected shooter in Columbia homicide

The Brief Mugshot released of 18-year-old Emmetson Zeah, the suspect in the deadly Lidl grocery store shooting in Columbia. Zeah faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, and is held without bail. The incident resulted in the death of 16-year-old Michael Robertson and left 15-year-old Blake McCray critically injured.



Authorities have released the mugshot of the man they say was involved in a deadly shooting outside a Lidl grocery store in Columbia.

Zeah faces multiple charges

Howard County Police arrested 18-year-old Emmetson Zeah and charged him with murder in the February 22 shootings. He faces first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and other related charges. He is being held without bail at the Howard County Detention Center.

Detectives say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 10300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway. Officials say 16-year-old Michael Robertson of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. Blake McCray, 15, of Columbia, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and remains in critical condition.

Police have also charged Zeah with attempted first-degree murder in a February 14 shooting in the 10200 block of Twin Rivers Road in Columbia. Police say Zeah fired several shots but no one was struck in that incident.