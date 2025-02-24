Mugshot released of suspected shooter in Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA, Md. - Authorities have released the mugshot of the man they say was involved in a deadly shooting outside a Lidl grocery store in Columbia.
Zeah faces multiple charges
Howard County Police arrested 18-year-old Emmetson Zeah and charged him with murder in the February 22 shootings. He faces first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and other related charges. He is being held without bail at the Howard County Detention Center.
Detectives say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 10300 block of Little Patuxent Parkway. Officials say 16-year-old Michael Robertson of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. Blake McCray, 15, of Columbia, was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center and remains in critical condition.
Police have also charged Zeah with attempted first-degree murder in a February 14 shooting in the 10200 block of Twin Rivers Road in Columbia. Police say Zeah fired several shots but no one was struck in that incident.
The Source: FOX 5 DC and Howard County Police