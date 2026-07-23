The family of a 6‑year‑old boy who nearly drowned in a pool during a summer camp in Washington, D.C. says he remains hospitalized Thursday in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where he is intubated and sedated.

Adonis Jackson was attending the Nike Soccer Camp on the University of the District of Columbia campus on July 20. Campers were allowed to use the campus pool after soccer activities.

According to a police report, counselors noticed Jackson lying at the bottom of the pool while about 30 other children were in the water. One counselor jumped in to rescue him but was unable to lift him out. The head coach then entered the pool, pulled Jackson out and began CPR.

Police say Jackson was unresponsive but breathing when officers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital.

RELATED: 6-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning during summer camp in D.C.

Family shares photo of 6 year old hospitalized after near drowning at summer camp in DC (Family of Adonis Jackson)

In a statement, the family said they shared a photo of Jackson on Thursday because many people had asked about his condition. "The painful reality is that we do not yet know what his future holds," the statement read. The family said they remain prayerful but described his road ahead as long and uncertain. They said they are committed to pursuing justice and are cooperating with authorities.

The family expressed gratitude for the public’s support and asked for privacy as Jackson continues to recover.

Dominique Calhoun, an attorney representing the family, questioned how the lapse in safety occurred, asking, "How do we get from a soccer camp to a drowning?"

The family has not filed a lawsuit but is calling for a full investigation and accountability.

US Sports Camps said the camp is operated by Four Soccer and that they are in contact with the operator as authorities review what happened. The organization said it is unable to comment on specifics.

Adonis Jackson Family Statement:

"Our family is profoundly grateful for the overwhelming concern and support from the public. Your prayers and kindness have sustained us through the darkest hours of our lives. Adonis remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where he is intubated and sedated. Because so many have asked about his condition, we are sharing his photo. The painful reality is that we do not yet know what his future holds. While we remain prayerful that Adonis will recover, his road ahead is long and uncertain. We are fully committed to pursuing justice for him, and we are cooperating with authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable. We ask for continued privacy for our family, and we thank everyone who continues to keep Adonis in their thoughts and prayers."

US Sports Camps Statement:

"We are aware of the incident at the camp held at the University of the District of Columbia, and our thoughts are with the child and their family. This camp is operated by Four Soccer, an independent camp operator, and we are in contact with them as they and the appropriate authorities review what occurred. We are not able to comment on specifics at this time."