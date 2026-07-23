2 arrested after attempted jewelry store break-in in Laurel, Maryland

The Brief Two men are in custody after police say they attempted to break into a jewelry store in Laurel early Wednesday. The break-in happened at Karlos Jewelry and Diamonds, according to store owner Karlos Pelanto. Police stopped the suspects shortly after the incident, and the store reopened for business by Thursday afternoon with its front door already repaired.



Two men are in custody after police say they attempted to break into a jewelry store in Laurel early Wednesday, an incident caught on the store's surveillance cameras.

What we know:

The break-in happened at Karlos Jewelry and Diamonds, according to store owner Karlos Pelanto. Police stopped the suspects shortly after the incident, and the store reopened for business by Thursday afternoon with its front door already repaired.

Surveillance video shows two suspects using a circular metal cutter to break through the front door before searching the business, according to the footage. Pelanto said the store's jewelry and diamonds were locked in a safe at the time.

What they're saying:

"When they broke the glass, they were able to get into the store. That's when the alarm system alerted my phone and I called 9-1-1," Pelanto said.

Pelanto said a Prince George's County police anti-burglary unit happened to be patrolling the area and noticed the suspects' car parked outside the store around 2 a.m., along with other signs that drew officers' attention.

Pelanto said prosecutors told him the suspects will likely be released within a day or two because they are first-time offenders. FOX 5 has reached out to the Prince George's County Police Department for confirmation and is awaiting a response.

The family-owned store has operated in Laurel for two years, though Pelanto said his family has run other businesses in the area for about 15 years. He said this marks the second attempted burglary at the location, and that the suspects' apparent familiarity with the store's layout has led him to believe they may have been inside before.