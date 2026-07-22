Fairfax County special education teacher charged with assaulting student

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The Brief A Fairfax County special education teacher was arrested for assaulting a student. Police said 35-year-old Eliseo Perez turned himself in and was held on $4,000 bond. Perez has worked for the district since 2025 and has been suspended without pay.



A special education teacher with Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) was arrested and charged with assault after police said he had inappropriate contact with a student.

What they're saying:

On June 4, administrators at Cooper Middle School were notified of concerns about inappropriate behavior involving a teacher.

Detectives determined that 35-year-old Eliseo Perez, of King George, engaged in inappropriate contact with a student on two occasions in May 2026.

Perez has been employed by FCPS as a teacher since 2025.

On Wednesday, Perez turned himself in to authorities and was charged with two counts of assault. Police said he was held on $4,000 bond.

Perez was placed on administrative leave after the school was notified of the allegations and has since been suspended without pay.

What they're saying:

In a statement regarding the arrest, school district officials emphasized their commitment to student safety.

"FCPS takes all safety concerns seriously and responds promptly when concerns are raised by our students, staff, or families. We appreciate our law enforcement partners for their swift and thorough response. FCPS remains committed to the safety and well-being of our community. For further information, please contact Fairfax County Police," district officials said.

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information about this case to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).