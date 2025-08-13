MS-13 fugitive arrested in Maryland, faces charges

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Luis Antonio Garcia Garcia in Maryland on Tuesday. Garcia, a confirmed MS-13 member, is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated homicide tied to a 2008 fatal shooting. He was previously deported to El Salvador in 2015 after serving time in the U.S. for drug convictions.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Luis Antonio Garcia Garcia—an MS-13 fugitive originally wanted by El Salvador’s authorities—during an operation in Maryland on Tuesday.

Garcia, known within MS‑13 as "El Shaggy," fled to the United States after being charged in El Salvador with aggravated homicide and membership in an illicit group following an April 2008 shooting. Salvadoran officials allege he shot a man multiple times, resulting in the victim’s death.

Authorities note that Garcia had been previously arrested in the U.S. in January 2015 in Hyattsville, Maryland, by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations. He was deported to El Salvador in August 2015 after serving a 12‑month sentence for drug convictions in Washington, D.C., including attempted distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Garcia was taken into custody and now faces legal consequences under the current administration.