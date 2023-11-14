MPD search for Southeast shooting suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in Southeast.

According to police, a shooting in the area of the 1900 block of Minnesota Ave. on Nov. 14 around 9 a.m. is under investigation. The suspect is described as a Black man, with a slim build, a bald head, and roughly 5'7 or 5'8.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

This remains a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and new information.