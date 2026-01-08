MPD officer left in critical condition after being hit on I-695 has died, police say

article

The Brief A D.C. police officer who was hit on I-695 on Dec. 23 has died. Officer Terry Bennett was an eight-year veteran of the department. He was struck while assisting a motorist on the highway.



A D.C. police officer who was struck by a car on I-695 just days before Christmas has died, the Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officials say Officer Terry Bennett, an eight-year veteran of the department, was struck while assisting a motorist on the highway the night of Dec. 23.

What they're saying:

The announcement of Officer Bennett's death came overnight Thursday.

"With profound sadness, we announce the line of duty death of Officer Terry Bennett.



Officer Bennett, an eight-year veteran of the department, was struck by a vehicle while assisting a motorist on I-695 on December 23, 2025.



"Officer Bennett was a model officer, a born and raised Washingtonian who wanted to make a positive impact on his community," said interim Chief of Police Jeffery Carroll."

The backstory:

Police say Bennett was outside his cruiser assisting a driver whose vehicle had broken down in the eastbound lanes of I-695 in the area of South Capitol Street when he was hit by another driver who was allegedly speeding on the interstate around 10:10pm.

The officer was immediately treated by other police officers before being transported to an area hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle that had broken down was not injured, according to police.