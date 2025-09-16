MPD officer groped, assaulted Virginia police officer: police report

The Brief Trevon King is facing multiple charges in Alexandria after he was arrested for driving under the influence. Alexandria police say King resisted arrest, assaulted them, and groped an officer. King, who is on administrative leave from MPD, was released on his own recognizance.



Trevon King was arrested on Sunday night for driving under the influence and now faces two counts of felony assault on a police officer, felony attempt to disarm an officer, sexual battery, obstruction and driving on a suspended license.

What we know:

On Sunday night, officers responded to reports that King hit a pole with his car on Russel Road. When they arrived, medics were already on the scene treating King.

They transferred King to Inova Alexandria Hospital. During the ambulance ride to the hospital, one officer says he smelled alcohol coming from King's person.

Officers stopped the ambulance and conducted a field sobriety test, which they say King failed. An officer arrested King for driving under the influence. The reporting officer says King resisted arrest multiple times.

The officers continued to transfer King to the hospital for a blood draw and to get cleared from the accident.

One officer says that while trying to sit King in the hospital bed, King reached for the officer's firearm and tried to hold onto it. Officers say that during the blood draw, King tried to grab ammunition on an officer's vest while saying he wanted the officer to kiss him.

King then groped the male officer, according to the police report, kept trying to grab him and kept saying he wanted the officer to kiss him. The report says King later admitted to being drunk while repeatedly calling the officer "redneck" and "pretty lips."

If convicted, King could face a minimum of a year behind bars.

What they're saying:

"He's charged with two assaults on a law enforcement officer," said Rob Jenkins, a longtime defense attorney in Alexandria. "Both of those charges are not only felony charges, but they carry mandatory minimum periods of incarceration. Each one carries a minimum of six months that must be consecutive to any other sentence that he receives. So, right out the gate, he's looking at a mandatory minimum of a year in jail. None of that time can be suspended. It's a day-for-day service."

Alexandria Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Porter declined to comment on the ongoing case. He is a former Alexandria police officer.

"He served as an officer himself before going to law school, and then ultimately becoming an attorney, and now our Commonwealth Attorney," said Jenkins. "So he takes these matters very, very, very serious."