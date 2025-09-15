DC police officer placed on leave following alleged assault on law enforcement officer
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A D.C. police officer has been placed on leave after reportedly assaulting another law enforcement officer.
What we know:
At this time, D.C. Police have not confirmed the assault, but say Officer Trevon King is on administrative leave.
Alexandria Police confirmed that a man was charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, sexual battery, attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer, DWI, driving with suspended license and obstruction of justice.
What we don't know:
Neither police department has released details on what led up to the alleged assault.
