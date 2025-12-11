Expand / Collapse search

Bill would rename former Black Lives Matter Plaza after Charlie Kirk

Updated  December 11, 2025 11:41am EST
WASHINGTON - South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace has introduced a bill to rename the Washington, D.C., street once known as "Black Lives Matter Plaza" in honor of slain activist Charlie Kirk.

The Brief

    • A bill would rename the former BLM Plaza for Charlie Kirk.
    • The proposal comes three months after his assassination.
    • His accused killer is set for a court appearance Thursday.

What we know:

Mace unveiled the Charlie Kirk Freedom of Speech Plaza Act on the three‑month anniversary of his assassination. The measure would redesignate a stretch of 16th Street NW between H and K streets as "Charlie Kirk Freedom of Speech Plaza."

Mace said the change would honor Kirk’s legacy and underscore support for law enforcement and First Amendment values.

Kirk, a confidant of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged in the case and is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday.

