Bill would rename former Black Lives Matter Plaza after Charlie Kirk
WASHINGTON - South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace has introduced a bill to rename the Washington, D.C., street once known as "Black Lives Matter Plaza" in honor of slain activist Charlie Kirk.
What we know:
Mace unveiled the Charlie Kirk Freedom of Speech Plaza Act on the three‑month anniversary of his assassination. The measure would redesignate a stretch of 16th Street NW between H and K streets as "Charlie Kirk Freedom of Speech Plaza."
Mace said the change would honor Kirk’s legacy and underscore support for law enforcement and First Amendment values.
Kirk, a confidant of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in September. Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged in the case and is expected to make his first court appearance Thursday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Office of Congresswoman Nancy Mace and previous FOX 5 reporting.