Motorized wheelchair malfunction possible cause of fire at Silver Spring apartment: officials

A fire at a Silver Spring apartment may have been ignited accidentally by a motorized wheelchair malfunction, authorities say.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. in a second floor apartment at the Alexander House Apartments in the 8500 block of 2nd Avenue.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the occupant of the apartment was found in wheelchair with significant burns. They were transported with life-threatening injuries to the burn center. The person was in their 70s, Piringer said, and is in critical condition.

The fire is believed to have originated under seat of wheelchair. The batteries and drive motor were severly damaged, Piringer noted. Crews checked the batteries and said they were not Lithium Ion.

The fire was controlled and extinguished by sprinklers. A second person was transported for an medical emergency. The fire cause approximately $50,000 in damages.