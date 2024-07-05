Motorcyclist killed in Fourth of July crash struck vehicle making U-turn: police

A 23-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash in Anne Arundel County on the Fourth of July died after striking a vehicle that was making a U-turn, police said.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 23-year-old Noah Allen Lee of Dunkirk. Investigators say he was heading northbound on Route 4 on Thursday just before 9:15 p.m. when a vehicle making a U-turn pulled into his path.

Investigators say Lee was unable to avoid striking the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the vehicle making the turn were transported to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.