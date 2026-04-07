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Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Chevy Chase

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Updated  April 7, 2026 7:43am EDT
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FOX 5 DC
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Chevy Chase

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Chevy Chase

A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday in a crash at Manor Road and Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Montgomery County police said.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. - A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday in a crash at Manor Road and Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Montgomery County police said.

The collision was reported around 6:14 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Connecticut Avenue is closed. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes while the investigation continues.

Traffic Closures & Detours

  • MD‑185 (Connecticut Ave.) is closed in both directions between Manor Road and Jones Bridge Road
  • All travel lanes remain blocked; an extended closure is expected.
  • Follow police direction at the scene.

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Chevy Chase

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

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