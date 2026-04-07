Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Chevy Chase
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday in a crash at Manor Road and Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Montgomery County police said.
The collision was reported around 6:14 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.
Connecticut Avenue is closed. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes while the investigation continues.
Traffic Closures & Detours
- MD‑185 (Connecticut Ave.) is closed in both directions between Manor Road and Jones Bridge Road
- All travel lanes remain blocked; an extended closure is expected.
- Follow police direction at the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Chevy Chase
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Department of Police.