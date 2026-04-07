A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday in a crash at Manor Road and Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Montgomery County police said.

The collision was reported around 6:14 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Connecticut Avenue is closed. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes while the investigation continues.

Traffic Closures & Detours

MD‑185 (Connecticut Ave.) is closed in both directions between Manor Road and Jones Bridge Road

All travel lanes remain blocked; an extended closure is expected.

Follow police direction at the scene.

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Chevy Chase