Motorcyclist dies in fatal crash following police pursuit

A motorcyclist died in a fatal crash after refusing to stop during an attempted traffic stop in Loudoun County.

While traveling, a Virginia State Police trooper observed a motorcycle cutting through an emergency vehicle crossover on Route 7. The trooper caught up to the 2020 Suzuki GSX-R 750 motorcycle as it headed west on Route 7. When the trooper activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the motorcycle refused to stop and sped off at a high rate of speed.



Police say as the motorcyclist crossed into Clarke County, the motorcyclist lost control, ran off the road, struck the guardrail, returned to the roadway, and collided with the trooper's vehicle.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 33-year-old Nicholas W. Thompson of Ashburn, Va. Thompson was transported to Winchester Hospital and succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.



The crash remains under investigation.