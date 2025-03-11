Mother of young Prince George's County girl who died from flu speaks out

The Brief The mother of Minka Green, a 10-year-old who died from the flu in Prince George's County, shares her story to raise awareness. Kymesha White emphasizes the importance of flu vaccinations, revealing her daughter's condition worsened despite not having a fever. Prince George's County Public Schools are offering flu shot clinics and increasing disinfection measures to prevent further spread.



The mother of one of the two elementary students who died from the flu in Prince George's County is sharing a heartbreaking update with FOX 5.

The mother wants parents to know what happened so they can better protect their own children. In an exclusive interview with FOX 5's Tisha Lewis, Kymesha White shared a photo of her daughter, 10-year-old Minka Green, who attended John Bayne Elementary School and died about a month ago.

Mother urges flu vaccinations after daughter's death

What we know:

White described her daughter as a 10-year-old who loved dancing, making TikTok videos, cooking, and attending church with her great-grandmother. Green contracted the flu in late January and did not have a flu shot. White explained that her daughter never had a fever but complained of body aches. About a week later, her condition worsened.

White recounted how, on February 6, she returned home to find her daughter screaming. The 10-year-old could no longer feel her legs or feet. They called an ambulance, and White described her daughter experiencing stroke-like symptoms on the way to the hospital. White's tearful message to parents emphasized the importance of flu vaccinations.

"Get your child checkout. Don’t stop because the doctors say it's just the flu. Because they told us her brain was swelling. So, I feel like they probably could have did a little more," White said.

Flu shot clinics and increased safety measures in schools

What you can do:

Green was not the only young victim. Another student at Chesapeake Math and IT Academy North Elementary School in Laurel also died of the flu, and investigators are still testing to determine if Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) has a third student victim.

The Prince George's County Public School system is offering flu shot clinics, including one at James Madison Middle School tomorrow. Students have been directed to wear masks due to the high flu spread at the school. The vaccine clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The school system is also increasing disinfection measures and limiting high-contact activities to prevent further spread of the flu.

