Mother shot inside car in Fairfax County; infant child not harmed: police

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot inside a car in Fairfax County Saturday.

The shooting was reported around 3:49 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway.

Police say the woman’s infant child, who was with her inside the vehicle, was not injured.

Officers say Montez Damone-Faggins, 29, of Front Royal discharged a firearm inside the vehicle and struck the woman in the upper body. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held on no bond.

Montez Damone-Faggins, 29 (left) Kayla Thornton, 28 (right) (Fairfax County Police Department)

Kayla Thornton, 28, of Woodbridge was also inside the car and was arrested for outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction. She was held on a secured bond.

The victim remains hospitalized at this time. Her baby is in the care of a family member.

Police say a firearm was recovered inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-246-7800 or 1-866-411-TIPS.