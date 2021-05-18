Mother of missing 2-month-old Kyon Jones not arraigned on felony murder charge

The mother of missing 2-month-old Kyon Jones in D.C. was arrested Friday for Felony Murder but was not arraigned on that charge, according to a D.C. Superior Court spokesperson.

Ladonia Boggs was arrested on a warrant Friday for Felony Murder and Tampering with Evidence. However, she was only arraigned on the Tampering with Evidence charge and was later released into Pretrial Services.

The spokesperson tells FOX 5 it is their understanding a Felony Murder charge would have to come from a Grand Jury.

When FOX 5 asked if Kyon’s remains have been found, the Metropolitan Police Department said no further information on this active investigation was available.