Mother of 6-year-old student shooter indicted

The mother of a 6-year-old student who shot a teacher at an elementary school in Newport News, VA, has been indicted on two charges.

Deja Taylor was charged Monday with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm so as to endanger a child, according to a press release from the office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

On January 6, 2023, a 6-year-old boy shot a teacher in a first-grade classroom at Richneck Elementary School. The teacher was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized for nearly two weeks before being released.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told FOX 5 at the time that the shooting was not an accident, and the student and teacher had known each other in a classroom setting.

The Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn says the investigation into the shooting will continue. Gwynn also petitioned for a Special Grand Jury to investigate whether security issues may have played a role in the shooting.

"The safety and security of Newport News students is of utmost importance. The Special Grand Jury will investigate to determine whether additional charges against additional persons are justified by the facts and the law," said Gwynn. "If the Special Grand Jury determines that additional persons are criminally responsible under the law, it can return additional indictments."