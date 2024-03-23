Mother killed in Prince William County home, body found in trash truck: police

Authorities have arrested and charged a suspect for his involvement in the murder of a mother in Woodbridge.

The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Brendon Devon White of Woodbridge.

Officers responded to a residence located in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct in Woodbridge on March 21 around 8:49 p.m., to investigate a missing person. According to officials, family members were concerned over the welfare of the victim, who had not picked up her child from daycare.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Taty’ana Zakiyyah of Woodbridge.

Officials say Zakiyyah’s vehicle was being driven by an acquaintance of the victim, later identified as the accused, White, in Newport News City located in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, and that the victim’s personal belongings were still inside her Woodbridge residence.

Detectives stopped and secured a trash collection truck where the victim’s body was later located. It was determined that White was involved in the victim’s death.