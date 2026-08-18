The Brief Woman and child struck near Chapman Avenue and Twinbrook Parkway. Woman died after being taken to a hospital. Driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.



The mother who was with her child when they were both struck by a vehicle in Rockville Monday night has died, Montgomery County police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. near Chapman Avenue and Twinbrook Parkway. Both the woman and child were taken to nearby hospitals, where the woman later died. The child remains hospitalized with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

RELATED: Mother and child struck by car in Montgomery County

Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators. The Collision Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation.

The crash comes after four pedestrians were killed over the weekend in separate crashes in the D.C. region. In one case, a Metrobus struck and rolled over a pedestrian in Fairfax County.

RELATED: 4 pedestrians killed in separate crashes across D.C. region

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Mother dies after being struck by vehicle in Montgomery County; child remains hospitalized