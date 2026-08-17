Mother and child struck by car in Montgomery County
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ROCKVILLE, Md. - A mother and child were struck by a car in Rockviklle, Maryland on Monday night, according to Montgomery County first responders.
What we know:
Fire officials responded to the incident in the area of Chapman Avenue and Twinbrook Parkway around 8:25 p.m.
The involved vehicle slid onto an embankment after the incident.
Officials said the two pedestrians were transported to a nearby trauma center.
The crash comes after four pedestrians were killed over the weekend in separate crashes in the D.C. region. In one case, a Metrobus struck and rolled over a pedestrian in Fairfax County.
The Source: Information in this report is from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials.