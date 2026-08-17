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Mother and child struck by car in Montgomery County

By
FOX 5 DC
Montgomery County
Published August 17, 2026 10:24 PM EDT
Published August 17, 2026 10:24 PM EDT
article

Rockville Maryland Pedestrian Crash

The Brief

    • A mother and child were struck by a car in Rockville, Maryland.
    • First responders said the two pedestrians were taken to a local trauma center.
    • The involved vehicle slid into an embankment following the collision.

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A mother and child were struck by a car in Rockviklle, Maryland on Monday night, according to Montgomery County first responders.

What we know:

Fire officials responded to the incident in the area of Chapman Avenue and Twinbrook Parkway around 8:25 p.m.

The involved vehicle slid onto an embankment after the incident.

Officials said the two pedestrians were transported to a nearby trauma center.

The crash comes after four pedestrians were killed over the weekend in separate crashes in the D.C. region. In one case, a Metrobus struck and rolled over a pedestrian in Fairfax County.

The Source: Information in this report is from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials. 

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