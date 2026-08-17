The Brief Three pedestrians were killed over the weekend. A Metrobus struck a pedestrian in Fairfax County. A woman and a man died in separate crashes in D.C. and Dumfries.



Three pedestrians were killed in separate crashes across the Washington, D.C., region over the weekend.

What we know:

In Fairfax County, police say an F20 Metrobus struck and rolled over a pedestrian near Columbia Pike and Carlin Springs Road. CPR was performed at the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries but later died. Fairfax County Police are investigating what led to the crash.

On Sunday evening in northeast D.C., police say a woman was hit near North Capitol Street and New York Avenue just before 7 p.m. The vehicle involved fled and was later found abandoned nearby. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police are searching for two men in connection with the hit‑and‑run.

Late Saturday night in Dumfries, Prince William County Police say a 44‑year‑old man was killed while crossing Fraley Boulevard near Dumfries Road. He was first struck by a Lexus and then by a BMW. He died at the scene. Police say he was not in a designated crosswalk and was not wearing reflective clothing.

Anyone with information about any of the crashes is asked to contact police.

RELATED: Woman hit and killed by driver in Northeast DC, car found abandoned nearby

Image 1 of 9 ▼ 3 pedestrians killed in separate crashes across DC region