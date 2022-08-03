Mother charged after 2-year-old daughter found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room

The mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel room early Monday morning is facing charges.

Authorities say 38-year-old Leandra Andrade is facing child abuse neglect charges. She is being held without bail.

Investigators say they made the discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. Andrade was found with the girl and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Leandra Andrade

D.C. police say Andrade left the District with her daughter last week after losing a custody case. Police reported that a friend of Andrade's called them after seeing concerning social media posts.

Police then contacted Virginia Beach police who later found the mother and daughter.

FOX 5 has learned that Andrade lost custody last week, but was still allowed to see the child.

The investigation is continuing at this time.