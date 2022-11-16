Mother arrested after 2-year-old shoots himself in Manassas

article

The mother of a 2-year-old who shot himself in the hand after being left unattended with a gun has turned herself in to police on child neglect charges.

Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, was wanted for felony child neglect. She turned herself in to police on Tuesday.

The charges are connected to an incident that occurred on Oct. 26 around 11:33 p.m. in the 7600 block of Monitor Ct. in Manassas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2-year-old shoots himself in Manassas; mother wanted for child neglect

Officers were initially notified by Child Protective Services that a mother, later identified as Moat, brought her 2-year-old son to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The investigation revealed the victim was left unattended and located an unsecured firearm. While handling the firearm, the victim fired a round, striking himself in the hand.

Moat's court date is pending.