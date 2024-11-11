Mortgage paid off for family of fallen Virginia firefighter

article

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced this Veterans Day that it has paid off the mortgage on the Virginia home of Firefighter Trevor Brown, a Sterling Volunteer Fire Company member who died in a house explosion in February.

Brown, 45, responded to a gas leak report at a home on Silver Ridge Drive in Sterling on February 16. Upon arrival, he and his crew discovered a 500-gallon propane tank leak, an emergency that quickly escalated.

Shortly after, the house exploded, killing Brown and sending ten others to the hospital. Brown had been inside the structure, working to ensure the safety of those in the area.

The veteran firefighter and former Marine is survived by his wife and their three children.

Featured article

Through its Fallen First Responder Home Program, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on the family’s home, offering significant support during an unimaginably difficult time.

"I am so grateful for the assistance," Mrs. Brown said in a statement. "This is a huge burden off us that will allow us to focus on grieving, counseling, and picking ourselves up."

Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller praised Brown’s dedication to service.

"Firefighter Trevor Brown is a hero who committed his life to service first as a Marine and then as a firefighter. Tunnel to Towers is honored to support the family he left behind and ensure they can focus on grieving this tremendous loss, without having to worry about making another mortgage payment," Siller said.