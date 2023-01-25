Morning wintry mix, afternoon and evening rain Wednesday across DC region

Get ready for a cold, wet day across the D.C. region with the possibility of a wintry mix during the morning hours before a steady rain dampens the afternoon and evening.

A low-pressure system pushing into the area Wednesday morning brings the possibility of a quick burst of snow showers at the onset to parts north and west of the District.

Closer to D.C., a wintry mix is possible for some areas of Loudoun and Montgomery County. Expect mostly rain for D.C. and parts to the south.

The precipitations turns to rain by the afternoon and will continue through the evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place in the higher elevations north and west of D.C. until 4 p.m. where some light snow accumulations are possible.

Highs in the upper-40s are expected Wednesday. Clearing conditions and gusty winds Thursday with highs near 50 degrees.