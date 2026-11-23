The Brief A second alarm was called as more apartments became involved. Fire alarms at the complex were still sounding early Monday morning. The county fire marshal has not yet released the cause of the fire.



An apartment fire in Prince George's County that forced dozens of families from their homes days before Thanksgiving remains under investigation.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Sunday at the Steeplechase Apartments in Largo and quickly spread across the roof, according to Prince George's County Fire and Rescue.

A second alarm was called as more apartments became involved.

RELATED: Two-alarm fire at Prince George's County apartment building displaces more than 75 people

More than 80 displaced in Prince George's County apartment fire days before Thanksgiving (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department / @PGFDNews)

Fire alarms at the complex were still sounding early Monday morning.

Between 40 and 45 apartments are uninhabitable, displacing about 80 people, according to the Red Cross. American Red Cross teams were on site Sunday to assist residents with temporary shelter, basic needs and next steps.

Many residents do not yet know the full extent of the damage to their units, though many assume they have lost a lot.

The county fire marshal has not yet released the cause of the fire.