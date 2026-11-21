article

The Brief Two people inside a car were taken to the hospital after the vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train near Nebel Street and Randolph Road in Montgomery County around 1:50 p.m. Fire officials confirmed that no one aboard the Amtrak train was injured in the collision. CSX halted train traffic and roads in the area are closed while Montgomery County fire and rescue crews remain on the scene.



Two people were taken to the hospital after an Amtrak train struck a car in Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon, according to fire officials.

What we know:

Montgomery County police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched around 1:50 p.m. to the intersection of Nebel Street and Randolph Road for a collision between a train and a car.

According to MCFRS spokesperson David Pazos, an Amtrak train struck the vehicle along the tracks. Both people inside the car — a woman and a 12-year-old — were taken to the hospital "as a precaution," police officials said, and neither was seriously injured. No one on the train was reportedly injured.

Randolph Road is closed between Nebel Street and Parklawn Drive while crews investigate and clear the scene. Train traffic has also been stopped.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we don't know:

It's not clear if or how the SUV got stuck on the tracks.

Officials also have not said when nearby roads and rail lines are expected to reopen.