The Brief Temperatures will drop noticeably on Monday night, falling near freezing across most of the area. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to bring dry travel conditions with late-November temperatures. The system is expected to impact Thanksgiving Day outdoor events and travel across the region.



A cloudy, mild Monday across the Washington, D.C. region before a coastal system brings wet weather for Thanksgiving.

Monday is expected to remain mainly dry with temperatures reaching a high near 68 degrees, following morning temperatures in the mid-50s.

Some sunshine is possible early Monday before skies turn mostly cloudy ahead of an approaching cold front, which could trigger an isolated evening shower.

Temperatures will drop noticeably on Monday night, falling near freezing across most of the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to bring dry travel conditions with late-November temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 40s to low 50s with breezy conditions.

A developing coastal system is forecast to bring rain into the region beginning Wednesday evening and continuing throughout Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. Gusty winds are expected along with the rain, which could total 1.5 to 2 inches in some areas before tapering off early Friday morning.

The system is expected to impact Thanksgiving Day outdoor events and travel across the region.

Drier weather is expected to return for the weekend, with high temperatures rebounding into the upper 50s.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ DC weather: Cloudy, mild Monday ahead of wet Thanksgiving forecast