More than 550 arrested in DC since start of Trump’s federal takeover: Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday that more than 550 arrests have been made in Washington, D.C., since the start of President Donald Trump’s public safety emergency.

READ MORE: $500 tip reward draws some skepticism amid Trump’s federal takeover of DC

President Donald Trump holds a press conference with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Friday, June 27, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Molly Riley)

"We have now made over 550 arrests in Washington, DC and have taken 76 illegal firearms off the streets—saving lives,," Bondi posted on X.

In a separate post, she said 66 arrests were made on Tuesday alone, including the seizure of eight illegal firearms. One of those arrests involved a juvenile wanted for armed robbery in the District.

Trump’s emergency order, issued earlier this month, placed D.C. police under federal control and deployed National Guard troops from multiple states to the city. The administration has also begun clearing homeless encampments, citing public safety concerns.