DC police investigating Saturday night shooting at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON - U.S. Park Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Anacostia Park Saturday night.
What we know:
USPP says the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive, SE.
An adult female was shot and medevaced to the hospital unconscious but breathing, police say.
What we don't know:
Police have not issued a lookout for any suspect(s) at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPP tip line at (202)379-4877 or e-mail USPP_tipline@nps.gov.