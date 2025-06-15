DC police investigating Saturday night shooting at Anacostia Park

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief D.C. police are investigating a shooting that happened at Anacostia Park Saturday night. The gunfire rang out just hours after the Army 250 parade ended. At this time, police have not identified any suspects.



U.S. Park Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Anacostia Park Saturday night.

What we know:

USPP says the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive, SE.

An adult female was shot and medevaced to the hospital unconscious but breathing, police say.



What we don't know:

Police have not issued a lookout for any suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPP tip line at (202)379-4877 or e-mail USPP_tipline@nps.gov.