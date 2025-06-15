Expand / Collapse search

DC police investigating Saturday night shooting at Anacostia Park

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  June 15, 2025 3:57pm EDT
The Brief

    • D.C. police are investigating a shooting that happened at Anacostia Park Saturday night.
    • The gunfire rang out just hours after the Army 250 parade ended.
    • At this time, police have not identified any suspects. 

WASHINGTON - U.S. Park Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Anacostia Park Saturday night. 

What we know:

USPP says the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Anacostia Drive, SE. 

An adult female was shot and medevaced to the hospital unconscious but breathing, police say. 
 

What we don't know:

Police have not issued a lookout for any suspect(s) at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the USPP tip line at (202)379-4877 or e-mail USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

